My Chemical Romance Confirm UK Show, Tease New Music

My Chemical Romance are not just back on the road, they’re releasing new music too. Or at least that’s the implication of a new teaser video the band shared Sunday night.

MCR announced a live comeback last Halloween. Thus far the reunion has yielded one reportedly transcendent LA gig and the announcement of further gigs in Australia and New Zealand.

The new video reveals a bit more. It features a grim reaper urgently racing across nature. It confirms My Chemical Romance’s first UK show in nine years, 6/20 (or should we say 20/6 for our British readers) at Stadium MK in the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. And it’s set to two minutes of new music — strictly a dramatic instrumental buildup, not an actual song, but still, new MCR music all the same. It’s a strong implication that the band is returning from its six-year hiatus with the follow-up to 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys.

The clip is titled “An Offering…” Watch it below, and revisit our list of My Chemical Romance’s best songs.