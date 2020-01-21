III Points 2020 Lineup

III Points is once again bringing a mix of forward-thinking dance music and indie rock to Miami’s Wynwood Arts District.

The rest of the bill is rounded out by people like the Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Disclosure, Kaytranada, Caribou, Stereolab, Moses Sumney, Ariel Pink, 100 gecs, Yves Tumor, (Sandy) Alex G, Amon Tobin, Tycho, Homeshake, Jacques Green, and Eartheater.

This year’s festival will run 5/1 and 5/2 at the Mana Wynwood, and the online music platform Boiler Room will be be broadcasting it live. Find more information here.