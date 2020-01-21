Typecaste – “Traverse”

If you care at all about heavy-ass hardcore, then there’s a forthcoming tour that you would be well-advised to check out. Sanction, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and Vamachara are all heading out on the road together, which means a whole bunch of motherfuckers are about to be thrown into merch tables. One of the other bands on that tour is Typecaste, a metalcore band with an absolutely bruising sound.

The Long Island/Boston band Typecaste have been around for a couple of years, and they’ve already released a 2017 demo and a 2018 EP called Creature Of Habit. Next month, they’ll come out with the new EP Between Life, and they’ve just shared a crushing, guttural, absolutely monstrous song called “Traverse.” It sounds like a bulldozer falling out of the sky and landing on your face, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr49-between-life" target="_blank">FSR49 – Between Life by Typecaste</a>

The Between Life EP is out 2/14 on Flatspot Records. Happy Valentine’s Day!