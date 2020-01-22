Bonny Light Horseman – “Bright Morning Stars” (Feat. Justin Vernon)

Bonny Light Horseman is the new supergroup made up of Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell, Fruit Bats leader Eric D. Johnson, and Craig Finn/Josh Ritter/the National collaborator Josh Kaufman. Together, they reimagine traditional folk songs and invent new ones, and they’ve already shared four tracks — their eponymous debut single, “Deep In Love,” “Jane Jane,” and “The Roving” — from their impending self-titled debut album. Now they’ve added a fifth to that list.

Bonny Light Horseman was born out of collaborative performances at Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s Eaux Claires festival and 37d03d events. And for the fifth and final single from their album, they’ve recruited Vernon himself to help out with vocal harmonies on the spare piano hymn “Bright Morning Stars.”

“This is rare. This is unprecedented. This group of musicians is like no other,” Vernon says in a statement. “What they said they set out to do and what they did are so WILDLY in line that it creates resonating chambers larger than the sum of their parts. I am beside myself, shaking my head when I hear this music.” Listen to “Bright Morning Stars” below.

Bonny Light Horseman is out 1/24 on 37d03d.