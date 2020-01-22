Watch The Trailer For The DJ Screw TV Series All Screwed Up

Houston rap innovator DJ Screw is one of the most fascinating cult figures in the entire history of rap music. Within a few years, Screw developed his own sound — a version of rap and R&B slowed down to a psychedelic crawl. He grouped together many of the best rappers in the city to form the all-star Screwed Up Click. He cranked out a wild number of mixtapes, helping to create his city’s distinctive rap sound without finding any national audience whatsoever. And then he died of a codeine overdose in 2000, when he was just 29. People are still playing around with his sound now. He deserves to be treated as a legend.

The details are (maybe appropriately) murky right now, but it appears that Screw will get something like the legend treatment this year. Screw is the subject of a new biographical TV series called All Screwed Up,, which will tell the story of his life. The Houston Chronicle reports that the relatively unknown actor Rosha Washington will play Screw. Houston natives Shannan E. Johnson and Isaac “Chill” Yowman wrote the series, and Yowman directed it. The executive producers include Screwed Up Click legend Lil Keke and Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams.

From the looks of the trailer, All Screwed Up seems to be a fairly standard rap-biopic type of deal, which is kind of a shame. (It would’ve been cool if they took the same kind of formal risks as Screw himself did.) It appears that there will be a whole lot of stuff about intra-Houston North/South beef. Check it out below, via the Chronicle.

Right now, there’s no info on when the show will hit any of the streaming services.