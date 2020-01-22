Andy Shauf – “Neon Skyline”

Our reigning Album Of The Week is The Neon Skyline, Canadian studio-pop singer-songwriter Andy Shauf’s concept album about running into an old flame who’s back in town. The full album comes out on Friday, and we’ve already heard early tracks “Things I Do,” “Try Again,” and “Living Room.” Today, he’s shared another, the lightly jaunty album opener “Neon Skyline,” which follows the thought process of Shauf’s nameless protagonist as he goes to meet his buddy for a drink at their local neighborhood dive bar. Listen below.

The Neon Skyline is out 1/24 on Anti. Pre-order it here.