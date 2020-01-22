Hear An Alternate Version Of (Sandy) Alex G’s “Bad Man”

(Sandy) Alex G released his latest album House Of Sugar late last year, and we named it the sixth best album of 2019. Today, he’s revisiting it with a music video and alternate version of the House Of Sugar track “Bad Man,” which ditches the cartoonishly twangy accent and drum machine rhythms in favor of a melancholic piano-led drift. Zev Magasis directed the accompanying lo-fi visuals. Listen to the new version of “Bad Man,” compare it to the album version, and check out the dates for (Sandy) Alex G’s newly announced North American spring 2020 tour below.

TOUR DATES:

03/30 Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Grog Shop *

03/31 Chicago, IL @ Metro *

04/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

04/03 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/04 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

04/05 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

04/07 Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^

04/08 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project ^

04/09 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew ^

04/12 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/13 Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon ^

04/14 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

04/15 San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage ~

04/19 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/21 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ~

04/23 Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

04/24 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ~

04/25 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group ~

04/27 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ~

04/28 Nashville, TN @ Exit / In ~

04/29 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

05/01 Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

05/03 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ~

* with Empath

% with Stephen Malkmus

^ with Miserable

~ with Madeline Kenney

# with Waxahatchee

House Of Sugar is out now on Domino.