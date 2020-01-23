Watch Diplo Come On Down On The Price Is Right

The Price Is Right’s Music Week has thus far seen visits from Anderson .Paak, Fall Out Boy, and Haim. Today it continues with a visit from Diplo.

In the footage below, Diplo appears in cowboy garb as his country alter ego Thomas Wesley. Announcer George Gray summons him to the stage with the show’s catchphrase “Come on down!” Under his denim jacket he wears a tie-dye T-shirt with the words “DREW CAREY IS MY FAVORITE DJ.” Photos suggest further camera mugging by Mr. Pentz. You may behold these wonders below.