Preview 100 gecs’ “Ringtone” Remix Feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, & Kero Kero Bonito

The 100 gecs album 1000 gecs became a sensation among fans of weirdo pop last year, and its popularity extends to some of the duo’s most prominent peers in that world. Many of them are participating in a remix album called 1000 gecs & th3 phant0m m3nac3 due sometime this year.

Dylan Brady and Laura Les gave us our first preview of the project last October with A. G. Cook’s “Money Machine” remix, and Injury Reserve’s “745 sticky” rework followed in November.

No other tracks from the remix album have officially dropped yet, but one song that’s presumably on the tracklist recently made its way into a live DJ set. That’d be a sparkling new version of “Ringtone” featuring Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Sarah Midori Perry from Kero Kero Bonito. Check out fan-captured footage of the track below.