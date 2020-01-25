FKA Twigs To Play Grammys’ Prince Tribute With Sheila E. & Usher

FKA Twigs will perform a Prince tribute at the Grammys on Sunday with Sheila E. and Usher. She confirmed the news by calling into Apple Music’s Grammys 2020 broadcast with Zane Lowe, Julie Adenuga, and Ebro Darden on Beats 1 yesterday.

Sheila E. and Usher are also on the lineup for Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince, a star-studded tribute concert featuring St. Vincent, Foo Fighters, Beck, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, and more. That will be recorded 1/28, two days after the ceremony, and air sometime in April. It’s unclear if Twigs will be in that too or not.