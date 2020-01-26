Last year, Ariana Grande pulled out of the Grammys at the last minute after a disagreement with the Grammys producers over what song she would perform. (She wanted to do something from her then-new album thank u, next; presumably, they wanted something from the album that was nominated that year, Sweetener, instead.) She didn’t attend last year’s ceremony because of the controversy, but she ended up winning her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

Tonight, she finally returned to the Grammys stage on the back of five nominations, four for the album she was trying to promote last year, thank u, next. She opened with “imagine,” and then covered the authentic Rodgers And Hammerstein “My Favorite Things” before launching into her song that interpolates it, “7 rings.” (90% of the royalties go to the R&M copyright holders.) And she closed out with “thank u, next.” Grande said that this performance was meant to close out the thank u, next era.

Grande has five Grammy nominations in total this year: Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “7 Rings,” Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album For thank u, next, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Boyfriend,” her song with the Social House.

Watch her performance below.