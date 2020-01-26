Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” has been named the Song Of The Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“Bad Guy” beat out a field that included “Always Remember Us This Way,” which was performed by Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now,” H.E.R.’s “Hard Place,” Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” Lana Del Rey’s “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

Eilish performed “When The Party’s Over” earlier in the night. She also won awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

And the GRAMMY goes to . . . . . ✨ Watch @billieeilish and @finneas win Song Of The Year winner for "Bad Guy." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QQdeJi139S — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

Eilish ended up sweeping all four major awards of the night: Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist. It’s only the second time an artist has won all four General Field awards in one night — Christopher Cross previously did it in 1981. Eilish also becomes the youngest artist to win Album Of The Year, beating Taylor Swift who won in 2010 for Fearless.