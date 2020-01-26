Eminem Breaks Record For Most #1 Albums In A Row, Surpassing Kanye

Eminem’s surprise-released new album Music To Be Murdered By has officially debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 279,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending 1/23. As Billboard reports, that makes it Em’s 10th #1 album in a row, breaking his tie with Kanye West for the most consecutive #1 albums ever.

Both Eminem and Kanye West have only not had an album hit #1 once in their careers, Eminem with his 1999 debut The Slim Shady LP and West with his 2004 debut The College Dropout. Both debuted and peaked at #2.

One last fun chart fact: This feat also makes Eminem just the sixth act ever to earn 10 or more #1 albums. He’s joining a club that also includes the Beatles (with a record 19 #1 albums), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), Barbra Streisand (11), and Elvis Presley (10).