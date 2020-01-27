Over the decades, Mick Jagger has maintained a spotty and inconsistent acting career. This makes sense. Jagger has another job that’s kept him plenty busy, and he’s so iconic and recognizable that he can’t really disappear into a role, however talented he may be. But it’s still fascinating to look back at the relatively rare moments in which Jagger has attempted to translate his own personal magnetism to the movies: The Australian Western Ned Kelly, the confrontationally sexed-out crime drama Performance, the dystopian early-’90s Emilio Estevez B-movie Freejack, the Nazis-killing-gay-people drama Bent, the barely-remembered 2001 thriller The Man From Elysian Fields, the quick cameo as a bank teller in the pretty-great Jason Statham joint The Bank Job.

Some of those movies are good, and some are bad. But in terms of big-screen images of Mick Jagger, none is anywhere near as memorable as the real Jagger, as captured in a documentary like Gimme Shelter. That’s one of the little problems that comes with being one of the most important rock stars who has ever lived.

This spring, we’re going to see Jagger take another stab at acting. He’s one of the stars of a new art-world thriller called The Burnt Orange Heresy. In the film, Jagger plays a wealthy and vaguely sinister art dealer named Joseph Cassidy. He shares the screen with film legend Donald Sutherland, The Square/Netflix Dracula star Claes Bang, and Widows scene-stealer Elizabeth Debicki. Director Giuseppe Capotondi is an Italian guy who’s mostly done music videos and commercials. Screenwriter Scott Smith is mostly known for doing the screenplay adaptation for his own novel A Simple Plan.

The Burnt Orange Heresy trailer is at least entertaining, and Jagger makes a convincingly Satanic rich guy. He savors the taste of the word “dilapidated” like nobody since Matt Hardy. Watch the trailer below.

The Burnt Orange Heresy hits theaters 3/6 via Sony Pictures Classics.