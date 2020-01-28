Shopping – “For Your Pleasure”

Back in early 2018, the arty British post-punk trio Shopping released their third album, The Official Body. Last month, they announced its followup All Or Nothing would arrive in February and shared the new album’s lead single “Initiative.” And today, they’re back with another song called “For Your Pleasure.”

“‘For Your Pleasure’ is a song about frustration, the feeling of always wanting more, needing material things to distract or gratify us,” the band said in a press release. “It’s about consumerism but also searching for meaning in life. That feeling of longing that never really goes away even when you have the things, the job, the status, or the person you thought you wanted. I think people who create music or art know what that feels like particularly.”

The song also comes with a video directed by Lessa Millet. Here’s what Millet had to say about the clip:

When I first heard the song I immediately felt like it had this amazing gay club anthem quality. I think dressing up, looking fabulous, and going to a party to dance and be surrounded by other fabulously dressed queers and weirdos is a huge part of this community. It’s this thing that sometimes is lacking in your everyday life, but you get to have it in these special places. To feel great about who you are, and feel loved and seen and understood. I wanted the video to be honest and authentic. Everyone in the video is basically playing themselves.

Millet’s interpretation of “For Your Pleasure” feels spot-on. Despite a skipping beat, the song pulses forward, adorned by all kinds of slick synths. Chances are it’ll insistently lodge itself in your head after one or two listens. Check it out below.

All Or Nothing is out 2/7 on FatCat Records. Pre-order the album here.