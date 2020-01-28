Alessia Cara Leads 2020 Juno Award Nominations

The Juno Awards, Canada’s answer to the Grammys, has announced its 2020 nominees. Leading the pack with the most nominations is Alessia Cara, who released her sophomore album The Pains Of Growing back in fall 2018. She’s up for Single Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, Pop Album Of The Year, and her producer Jon Levine also has a nod for Producer Of The Year.

Relevant to our interests are the nominations for Alternative Album Of The Year. Black Mountain’s Destroyer, Foxwarren’s Foxwarren, Mac DeMarco’s Here Comes The Cowboy, Orville Peck’s Pony, and PUP’s Morbid Stuff will all be competing for that award.

Single Of The Year nominees include Alessia Cara’s “Out Of Love,” bülow’s “Sweet Little Lies,” Lennon Stella’s “La Di Da,” Scott Helman’s “Hang Ups,” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita.” Album Of The Year nominees are Cara’s The Pains Of Growing, Alexandra Streliski’s INSCAPE, Bryan Adams’ Shine A Light, Michael Buble’s love, and NAV’s Bad Habits. And Cara, Adams, Jessie Reyez, Mendes, and Tory Lanez are all up for Artist Of The Year.

Check out a full list of the nominees here. The awards will be given out on 3/15 at a ceremony in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.