Lately, Jimmy Kimmel Live has been providing a great forum for culty indie stars who want to make big, theatrical statements on television. Two nights ago, for instance, masked cowboy Orville Peck made his Kimmel debut. And last night, the show featured a strange and unique performance from Caroline Polachek.

Polachek, formerly of Chairlift, released her solo debut Pang a few months ago. On Kimmel last night, she sang the twinkling single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” and she did it in a way I’ve never seen before. Polachek performed without a band, over what seemed to be a backing track. And she did it while climbing around on a giant, slow-rotating, presumably fake boulder. Also, she dressed like a superhero whose power somehow involves little white ropes.

She pulled it off. Polachek is a magnetic performer, and she made great use of her one big prop and some truly dramatic lighting. She managed to project credible pop-star presence while also seeming like she was making fun of the institution of pop stardom, which is not an easy line to walk. Check out the performance below.

Pang is out now on Columbia.