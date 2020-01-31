Watch Martin Scorsese, Jonah Hill, & YBN Cordae’s Coca-Cola Energy Super Bowl Commercial

Are Super Bowl ads cinema? No, but that hasn’t stopped Martin Scorsese from appearing in one. The legendary director stars alongside his fellow Hollywood elite Jonah Hill and newly minted rap star YBN Cordae in a new commercial for Coca-Cola Energy that will air during the big game this Sunday. Because corporations now share their Super Bowl spots ahead of time, it’s viewable on YouTube now.

As funny advertisements go, this one’s pretty good. The premise: Marty’s at a cartoonish party waiting for Hill to show up. Hill is at home feeling zonked. He considers flaking. He begins typing a message to Scorsese, leaving his buddy in limbo via suspense-laden iPhone ellipsis. The whole world watches to see whether Hill will stand Scorsese up — including Cordae, who pops in a couple times to egg Hill on because companies love to throw random collections of famous people together in their Super Bowl ads. (See: Coke rival Pepsi’s ad from last year.)

Only a few gulps of Coca-Cola energy — a new energy drink that is presumably(?) a (slightly?) healthier alternative to that other coke some people use to find their second wind — can change the trajectory of this night. There is a happy ending to this story. Thanks, Coca-Cola Energy! And congratulations to YBN Cordae for ascending to this level of celebrity.

Watch below.

I’d like to believe Mick Jagger and Ezra Koenig are also at this party.