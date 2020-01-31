Phony Ppl – “Fkn Around” (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Megan Thee Stallion played a Tiny Desk Concert backed by the Brooklyn neo-soul band Phony Ppl last month. During the performance, they debuted a brand new collaboration called “Fkn Around.” Today, they’re finally sharing the studio version of the song, and as you might be able to guess from the title, “Fkn Around” is a smoothly funky jam about fucking around: “You got a man, but you’re fuckin’ around/ Riskin’ it all, baby, just to get down.”

“We have some overlapping people on our teams,” Phony Ppl singer Elbee Thrie tells NPR, explaining how the collab came to be. “One of them brought the song to her with a disclaimer, ‘I know you don’t usually do this.’ But she gave it an organic listen and was feelin’ it. And with the topic being what it was, having a woman on the song who could pen a great verse was what we wanted. And that’s exactly what she did.”

Listen to “Fkn Around” below.