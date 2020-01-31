Billie Eilish Says Stop Impersonating Her Because It’s Not Safe And It’s Mean And It Makes Her Look Bad

In the past few days, Billie Eilish has reached some cultural tipping point where she’s gone from being “extremely famous” to being “way too famous.” On Sunday night, Eilish, who only just turned 18, became the only the second artist ever to sweep all four major Grammy categories in the same year. Soon afterwards, the news also came out that she’ll be performing at the Oscars, even though she isn’t actually up for any Oscars and the world hasn’t heard her forthcoming James Bond theme yet. (Honestly, though, the “Bad Guy” video was robbed of a Best Short Film nomination.) And now attention-hungry psychopaths are out here trying to impersonate her, becoming viral video-bait.

This has apparently been happening for a while now. Last year, videos of one fake Eilish ordering drive-thru and another fake Eilish causing a mob scene at a mall both racked up millions of views. Now, as USA Today reports, Eilish has gone on her Instagram story to call out the fake Eilishes, writing, “Please stop doing this shit. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better. You make me look bad… Also soooo disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me wearing THIS.”

One of the Eilish fakers has already responded. Jordan Matter, the specific YouTube person who Eilish was calling out, writes on Instagram, “I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I’m a big fan, like everyone else. I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist.”