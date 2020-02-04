Hinds – “Good Bad Times”

Hinds’ sophomore album I Don’t Run arrived just under two years ago. The Madrid quartet has moved at a pretty steady clip since they first popped up in the middle of the ’10s, and the release of “Riding Solo” in December hinted we might be on the cusp of another Hinds album. Today, that’s confirmed: Hinds have announced their third collection, The Prettiest Curse, will be out in April via Mom + Pop.

“We have this incredible job, but it’s really transformed the way we live,” guitarist/vocalist Carlotta Cosials said in a press release, explaining the title of the new album. “We know we’re not going to stop, so we’ve decided to embrace it — to see this curse as something pretty.” And while the album signals the band embracing the direction of their lives, it also denotes some changes — The Prettiest Curse is supposedly bigger and glossier than their sweaty garage rock roots, and it features songs sung in Spanish for the first time in their career.

The announcement comes with a new single, “Good Bad Times.” Here’s what the band had to say about the song:

you know that part in the movies when two people in a relationship are living complete opposite realities? when one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown? good bad times is the struggle of communication, time difference, distance. like the two sides of a coin. two sides close together that can’t be separated, even though they seem to be completely different.

Like “Riding Solo,” “Good Bad Times” suggests Hinds will indeed sound pretty different this time around. It’s basically a straight-up pop song, a noticeable shift even after “Riding Solo” — it’s all gooey synths and yearning vocals that capture that feeling of distance between people that inspired the track. “Good Bad Times” comes with a characteristically playful video, depicting the band as superheroes and directed by Jean LaFleur. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Good Bad Times”

02 “Just Like Kids (Miau)”

03 “Riding Solo”

04 “Boy”

05 “Come Back And Love Me <3″

06 “Burn”

07 “Take Me Back”

08 “The Play”

09 “Waiting For You”

10 “This Moment Forever”

CREDIT: Andrea Savall

The Prettiest Curse is out 4/3 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.