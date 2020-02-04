Watch The Voidz Debut Two New Songs At Secret LA Show

For a while now, we’ve been hearing rumblings of a new Strokes album on the horizon. Back in May of last year, they played a new song called “The Adults Are Talking.” Another, “Ode To The Mets,” followed at their big New Year’s Eve show. At that gig, Julian Casablancas even confirmed that there’d actually, finally, be a new Strokes album in 2020 — their first since 2013’s Comedown Machine.

Now, if you know this band at all, you know there are reasons that it’s been almost seven years since their last album. They all have their different projects, and despite getting back together to headline festivals now and again, it seems … certain members of the Strokes aren’t all that excited about putting out new Strokes material sometimes. Casablancas has seemed plenty satisfied plugging along with his other band, the bonkers love-it-or-hate-it Voidz. Their last album, Virtue, arrived in 2018. This Casablancas project also unveiled new material last year, first “The Eternal Tao” and then “Did My Best.” And last night, the group took the stage to unveil two more.

Last night, the Voidz played a surprise gig in the basement of Townhouse Venice in LA. It’s about a 200 cap room, so people were packed in seeing a free, unexpected Voidz show, and then they also got to hear the band launch into some new material. One attendee uploaded them to YouTube as “Russian Coney Island” and “Song 1.” At first glance … they certainly sound like Voidz songs. You can check them out for yourself below. (And thanks for the tip, Ron!)

So, what do you think — is there gonna be another Voidz album before that Strokes album finally shows up?