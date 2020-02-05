Jehnny Beth – “Flower”

It’s long been obvious that Jehnny Beth was cooking up a solo album, what with all the singles she’s released on her own since the release of Savages’ second album Adore Life back in early 2016. (Most recently, it was “I’m The Man” from the Peaky Blinders soundtrack.)
Now the news is official: To Love Is To Live is coming in May. The album features production from Flood, Atticus Ross, and longtime Jehnny Beth collaborator Johnny Hostile. It also has guest features from the xx’s Romy Madley Croft, IDLES’ Joe Talbot, and actor Cillian Murphy of the aforementioned Peaky Blinders.
The album is preceded today by a new single called “Flower” inspired by a pole dancer at the Los Angeles strip club Jumbo’s Clown Room. The song builds from a slow-creeping pulse to a rippling, serrated electronic rock track that wrings its power from tension and release. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/08 London, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival
05/29 London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/31 Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival
06/02 Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo
06/04 Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique
06/05 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival
06/09 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia
06/10 Marina Di Ravena, Italy @ Beaches Brew Festival
06/12 Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Festival
06/30 Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen
07/03 Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/04 Arras, France @ Main Square Festival 2020
07/15 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater
07/18 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
07/19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/21 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
07/22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
07/25 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
07/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
To Love Is To Live is out 5/8 on Caroline.