Jehnny Beth – “Flower”

It’s long been obvious that Jehnny Beth was cooking up a solo album, what with all the singles she’s released on her own since the release of Savages’ second album Adore Life back in early 2016. (Most recently, it was “I’m The Man” from the Peaky Blinders soundtrack.)

Now the news is official: To Love Is To Live is coming in May. The album features production from Flood, Atticus Ross, and longtime Jehnny Beth collaborator Johnny Hostile. It also has guest features from the xx’s Romy Madley Croft, IDLES’ Joe Talbot, and actor Cillian Murphy of the aforementioned Peaky Blinders.

The album is preceded today by a new single called “Flower” inspired by a pole dancer at the Los Angeles strip club Jumbo’s Clown Room. The song builds from a slow-creeping pulse to a rippling, serrated electronic rock track that wrings its power from tension and release. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/08 London, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

05/29 London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/31 Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

06/02 Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo

06/04 Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique

06/05 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival

06/09 Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

06/10 Marina Di Ravena, Italy @ Beaches Brew Festival

06/12 Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Festival

06/30 Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

07/03 Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/04 Arras, France @ Main Square Festival 2020

07/15 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater

07/18 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

07/19 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/21 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

07/22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

07/25 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

To Love Is To Live is out 5/8 on Caroline.