Best Coast – “Different Light”

Best Coast’s new album, Always Tomorrow, is out in a couple of weeks. It’s their first proper one since 2015’s California Nights, and so far we’ve heard two tracks from it, “For The First Time” and “Everything Has Changed.”

Today, the duo is sharing one last one before the whole thing is out in full, a pumped-up scratcher called “Different Light.” “Lookin’ out the window and I see a million little lines/ Can’t believe I see these things with my own eyes,” Bethany Cosentino sings in its opening lines. “Guess before I thought of only things being in black or white/ Who am I to judge if you still see things in a different light?”

Listen below.

Cosentino was also behind the bar during last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live:

Always Tomorrow is out 2/21 via Concord.