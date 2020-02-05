The Chicago/Milwaukee band Buggin Out, mostly made up of DePaul students, play a profoundly fun version of hardcore. They’re fast and intense, but they don’t draw too much on metal, and they make sure that there’s always a catchy bounce to what they do. Singer Bryanna Bennet has a scratchy, rhythmic delivery, and guitarist Peyton Roberts knocks out these blazing, melodic solos. Also, they’re named after the character from Do The Right Thing, so if they come into your pizzeria to talk about the pictures you’ve got hanging on your wall, maybe you should listen to them.

Buggin Out released a demo last year that won them a whole lot of positive buzz. Today, they’ve followed it up with a self-titled EP that makes good on that buzz. My favorite part: There’s a song called “Buggin Out.” It always rules when bands have song titles that are the same as the band name. Stream the EP below.

<a href="http://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/buggin-out" target="_blank">Buggin Out by BUGGIN OUT</a>

The self-titled Buggin Out EP is out now on New Morality Zine.