Previously Unreleased White Stripes Recordings Featured On De Stijl 20th Anniversary Reissue

The White Stripes’ sophomore album, De Stijl, is getting a 20th anniversary reissue through Third Man Records’ Vault Package series. The anniversary package will come in a hardcover case and include an archival booklet and two LPs featuring previously unreleased and hard-to-find recordings from this era of the White Stripes.

Among this unreleased material is a collection of boombox demos that Jack White recorded of some songs that would show up on De Stijl and others that were written around the same time; a cover of “You’re Right, I’m Wrong” and an early version of their cover of the Burt Bacharach/Hal David song “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself,” which would go on to appear on Elephant; plus a recording of a 2000-01 Detroit New Year’s Eve show where the band played covers of AC/DC and Velvet Underground.

Also included with the De Stijl anniversary edition is a DVD featuring video of two shows from the tour and the aforementioned archival booklet that’ll have photos, flyers, and more.

To get the anniversary package, you have to sign up for Third Man Records’ Vault Subscription by 4/30 at midnight CST. More details can be found here.