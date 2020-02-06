Lil Wayne wore the following things when he was the musical guest on The Tonight Show last night: A red beret with spikes sticking out of it, a giant fur coat with some kind of skatepunk-looking logo across the back, huge black sunglasses, and what appeared to be a white-and-plaid dress. He wore this dress — and it really is a dress, not just a long T-shirt or whatever — over jeans and sneakers. His dreads are blonde now. He has even more tattoos on his face. He looks crazy. Honestly, Lil Wayne’s walking-around look is now more outlandish than the robot costume that he wore on The Masked Singer earlier this week.

Wayne, of course, just released the new album Funeral, which — at least in its best moments — returns Wayne to the sputtering absurdity that he perfected back in his mixtape era. On Fallon, Wayne performed the Funeral dirge “Dreams,” a song where Wayne imagines how his life would’ve been if he hadn’t made it to rap stardom and also meditates on his own drug intake. It’s not one of the better Funeral songs, but Wayne is such a strange and absorbing presence that he’s worth watching anyway.

Wayne did the song with Fallon’s house band the Roots, which mostly make me wish we could’ve heard what Wayne and the Roots could’ve done together in like 2005. He also had fingersnapping backup singers. It’s quite a spectacle. Watch it below.

Wayne also took part in some typical Tonight Show child’s-birthday-party hijinks, playing virtual-reality Pictionary with Jimmy Fallon, Claire Danes, and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor. If someone went back in time 20 years and told me that one day I would one day watch Lil Wayne draw virtual-reality popcorn shrimp for Claire Danes, I would’ve been like, “Yeah, that sounds about right.” Watch it below:

Funeral is out now on Young Money.