The Rolling Stones Announce North American Stadium Tour

Our old stadium-rock gods are rumbling back to life again. Earlier this week, Guns N’ Roses announced that they would once again spend the summer touring the outdoor sporting venues of North America. And now the Rolling Stones have followed suit.

The Stones haven’t exactly been strangers to the road lately. Last year, they traveled North America, a jaunt that was delayed after Mick Jagger went through heart surgery. But they’re not done. This summer, starting with a May date in San Diego, they’ll spend two months playing shows in the US. But they’re giving themselves time to recover in between those shows, only playing 15 shows over the course of that tour.

Keep in mind: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are both 76 years old. We don’t know how much longer they’re going to keep doing this. If you’ve never seen the Stones before, and you’ve got like $500 burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to plan accordingly. Check out the band’s dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/08 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

5/12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

5/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

5/20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

5/24 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

5/29 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

6/06 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

6/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

6/14 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

6/19 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

6/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

6/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

7/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

7/05 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

7/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium