Lil Nas X – “Rodeo (Remix)” Video (Feat. Nas)

Last week, during his glorious all-star clusterfuck of a Grammy-night performance, young pop-chart leviathan Lil Nas X debuted a new version of “Rodeo,” his 2019 Cardi B collaboration. This time, Cardi B wasn’t on the song. Instead, Lil Nas X performed with the actual Nas, the rap legend who’d given Lil Nas X three sevenths of his name. The next day, Lil Nas X and Nas released the studio version of that “Rodeo” remix. And today, we get the video. It is ridiculous.

Like Lil Nas X’s previous videos for “Old Town Road” and “Panini,” the new Bradley & Pablo-directed “Rodeo” video is an elaborate and deeply silly production. While “Old Town Road” was a slapstick time-travel Western and “Panini” was a sort of mini-sci-fi flick, the “Rodeo” remix is, for whatever reason, a horror movie. It opens with Lil Nas X being bitten by a vampire, and it follows him as he integrates himself into vampire society. It’s fun!

The “Rodeo” video features the following things: Lil Nas X and Nas dancing together in a butcher shop! A liberty-spiked vampire-punk guitarist! A Matrix-style shootout! A foiled Buffy-esque slaying! A few commendably absurd Lil Nas X outfits! Some particularly bald Doritos and Estée Lauder product placement! (You wouldn’t think that vampires would eat Doritos, since they’re driven to live on human blood and all. But apparently they do!) The whole thing is stupid and fun, and you can watch it below.

The “Rodeo” remix is out now on the streaming services.