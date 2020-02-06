Tyler, The Creator Reveals New Location Of Amoeba Hollywood

Amoeba Hollywood is moving, and the iconic record store has enlisted Tyler, The Creator to help announce its new location. A first look video featuring the Los Angeles rapper reveals the space at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard in El Centro, a residential and retail complex that opened in 2018. The spot is just two blocks east and two blocks north of the current location at 6400 Sunset Boulevard, across the street from the Fonda Theatre.

“As long as Amoeba don’t close, that’s what I care about,” Tyler says in the video. “My first studio album I put out, they let me get on the roof and take a photo with the big thing, and I was like…ever since then, they have my support. They’ve supported me and it’s been love. So I’m excited for the new Amoeba.”

Amoeba’s owners sold the building that currently houses the store in 2015 for $34 million. A 200-apartment tower and commercial space is currently being developed there. Amoeba Hollywood’s new location, which is “a bit smaller, but not a whole lot,” will open “sometime after Labor Day 2020″ in the fall, according to a page on the store’s website.

“We are humbled by the massive outpouring of support throughout this search from our customers and the LA community,” reads the post. “We aim to do you proud and continue on as your supreme source for music, movies, and so much more. We will bring that familiar Amoeba energy into this new space and you can be sure it will provide the ‘true Amoeba experience’ as we will carry the same breadth and depth of selection.”