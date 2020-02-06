Smashing Pumpkins Will Open Guns N’ Roses’ North American Tour

Guns N’ Roses just announced a big North American summer stadium tour. And now, they’ve announced that the Smashing Pumpkins will be joining them on a few of those dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow.

This tour will bring together two of rock’s notoriously difficult frontmen named William, Axl Rose and Billy Corgan. “I see Billy as a professional name, and William as my real name — much like Axl Rose is not Axl Rose’s real name,” Corgan said in 2015. “His real name is William as far as I know.”

Check out the dates for the William x William rockstravaganza road tour below.

7/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

7/11 Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

7/13 Toronto, IN @ Rogers Centre

7/16 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

7/18 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

7/21 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park