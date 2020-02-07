Halsey – “Experiment On Me” (Prod. Bring Me The Horizon)

Halsey already flirted with nu-metal with last year’s one-off single “Nightmare,” which I liked quite a bit. Now, in the wake of her hit album Manic, the pop shapeshifter is using the soundtrack for the new Harley Quinn movie Birds Of Prey to go all the way metalcore.

Birds Of Prey: The Album also features the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Doja Cat, and Saweetie. For her contribution, “Experiment On Me,” Halsey brought in none other than Bring Me The Horizon to provide her with a blistering metalcore backdrop. It’s a full-fledged heavy rock song, the loudest and most abrasive thing she’s ever released. Consider it her “Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me” I guess? The subject matter seems to be a hookup that Halsey justifies like so: “Who needs a why with this many exes?” By the end she’s shredding her voice with an expertise that makes me think she should rock out more often.

Listen below.

Birds Of Prey: The Album is out now on Atlantic. Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) is in theaters now.