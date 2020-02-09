Oscars 2020: Elton John & Bernie Taupin Win Best Original Song

Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman has won the Best Original Song award at the 92nd Academy Awards. It was John’s fourth nomination and second win — he also won in 1995 for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” — and it’s Taupin’s first nomination and win. It’s the songwriting team’s first time winning an Academy Award together.

It beat out a field that included Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (from Toy Story 4; Breakthrough’s “I’m Standing With You,” which was written by Diane Warren and performed by Chrissy Metz; Frozen II’s “Into The Unknown” which was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and performed by Idina Menzel; and Harriet’s “Stand Up,” which was written by Joshuah Brian Campbell and sung by that film’s star Cynthia Erivo.

Here’s Elton John performing the song at the Oscars: