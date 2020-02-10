Alex Lahey – “Sucker For Punishment”

Australian musician Alex Lahey released her sophomore album, The Best Of Luck Club, last year. She’s playing a handful of shows in North America later this year, and today she’s announcing those dates alongside a brand-new single, “Sucker For Punishment.” It’s a hooky and blown-out track about being too connected and being unable to look away. “Jesus Christ, I am scrolling all the time/ I’m just used to it/ I swear I’m fine,” Lahey sings at one point.

“We’re living in an era we’re the micro has become the macro. I don’t think there has ever been a time where our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on broader humanity and the planet,” Lahey said in a statement, continuing:

Whether it’s a ‘think about it later’ attitude towards climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal data to big business online, a lethargicness in the face of political engagement or the need to be validated as a worthwhile individual through obtaining arbitrary units of engagement on social media — we need to catch ourselves out before we suffer greater consequences.

TOUR DATES:

05/30 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/31 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

06/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06/03 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

06/05 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Crystal Cavern

06/06 Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room at Harlow’s

06/08 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/09 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

“Sucker For Punishment” is out now via Dead Oceans.