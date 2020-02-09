Oscars 2020: Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress For Judy

Renée Zellweger won Best Actress at the 92nd Academy Awards for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy. Zellweger was the favorite to win the award after having won the Golden Globe, SAG Award, and BAFTA for the same role. It’s her second Oscar win — she won Best Supporting Actress for Cold Mountain in 2004 — and fourth nomination overall.

Zellweger beat out Harriet’s Cynthia Erivo, Marriage Story’s Scarlett Johansson, Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan, and Bombshell’s Charlize Theron.

Last year at the Oscars, Rami Malek won Best Actor for portraying another musician, Queen’s Freddie Mercury, and he presented Zellweger with the award.