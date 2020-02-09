Oscars 2020: Watch Eminem’s Random “Lose Yourself” Performance

CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So Eminem performed “Lose Yourself” at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night. Why? Great question. Em won the Academy Award for Best Original Song back in 2003 when he was nominated for 8 Mile, but he didn’t perform at the ceremony that year — in fact, he didn’t even show up — so I guess this was some sort of retribution for not being there back then.

He got on the stage immediately following a montage of movie music moments that was introduced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He recently released a new album, Music To Be Murdered By.

Watch clips from the performance below.

Eminem’s Twitter account posted a message right after the performance:

Tags: Eminem, Oscars