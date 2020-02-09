Oscars 2020: Watch Eminem’s Random “Lose Yourself” Performance

So Eminem performed “Lose Yourself” at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night. Why? Great question. Em won the Academy Award for Best Original Song back in 2003 when he was nominated for 8 Mile, but he didn’t perform at the ceremony that year — in fact, he didn’t even show up — so I guess this was some sort of retribution for not being there back then.

He got on the stage immediately following a montage of movie music moments that was introduced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He recently released a new album, Music To Be Murdered By.

Watch clips from the performance below.

Eminem, mini bir orkestra eşliğinde Lose Yourself isimli parçasını seslendirerek, salona enerji getirdi. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8movIneDMw — Fanzade (@fanzadecom) February 10, 2020

Lose yourself. The #Oscars crowd gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song from '8 Mile' https://t.co/GsTAC6owzz pic.twitter.com/JPAAkG1O0h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem is all of us rn#Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH — Erin Murray (@ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020

Eminem’s Twitter account posted a message right after the performance: