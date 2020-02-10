There’s a vocal style — one pioneered in the early ’90s by riot-grrrl game-changers like Kathleen Hanna and Allison Wolfe — that I’m going to call “feral sarcasm.” They always sounded so utterly disgusted with everyone around them that they had to go into ironic-overdrive sneer-mode; it’s the only way they could properly address all of the fuckery. Right now, our finest source of feral sarcasm might be Soakie vocalist Summer.

Soakie are a mean, ferocious DIY hardcore punk band based out of both Melbourne and New York City, which must be difficult to coordinate. Half of the band members are American, and half are from New Zealand. They released a demo in 2018, and they’ve now followed it up with their self-titled debut EP, an absolutely riotous seven-song blast of ire. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Nuke The Frats” and “Boys On Stage.” Today, we get to hear the entire fun-as-hell thing. Stream it below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/soakie" target="_blank">Soakie by Soakie</a>

The Soakie EP is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.