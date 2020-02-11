The Newport Jazz Festival is a long-running institution. This year is its 66th iteration, which far outstretches just about any of the big-name events from the comparatively more recent festival boom. This year, the festival will take place 8/7-8/9, returning to Newport, RI to take over Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall Of Fame at the Newport Casino.
The festival is still curated by its founder George Wein, alongside Christian McBride, who serves as Artistic Director. Today, the fest is announcing the first wave of its 2020 lineup, and it features a pretty all-encompassing array of what you could consider jazz in this century — traditionalists like Wynton Marsalis, pop crossover types like Norah Jones and Diana Krall, Angélique Kidjo performing Remain In Light, and adventurous young names like the Comet Is Coming and Khruangbin.
Check out the lineup below, broken down by day.
FRIDAY
Norah Jones
Jimmy Cliff
Robert Glasper
A Christian McBride Situation
Chris Potter Circuits Trio
Nicholas Payton
Catherine Russell
The History Of Jazz
Tuba Skinny
Vince Giordano & The Night Hawks
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
Mike Davis’ The New Wonders
Colin Hancock & His Signature Seven
SATURDAY
Wynton Marsalis
Angélique Kidjo’s Remain In Light
Robert Glasper
Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits
Makaya McCraven
Nate Smith + KINFOLK
The Jazz Gallery All-Stars
The Comet Is Coming
Arturo/Zack/Adam O’Farrill Quintet
Avery*Sunshine
Michela Marino Lerman – Love Movement
Miguel Zenón Quartet
SUNDAY
Diana Krall
Khruangbin
Robert Glasper
Maria Schneider Orchestra
Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry”
Hiromi
Cory Wong
The Soul Rebels
Jeff “Tain” Watts
Nubya Garcia
Warren Wolf And Wolfpack
Somi
The Newport Jazz Festival takes place 8/7-8/9. Tickets are available here.