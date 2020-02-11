The Newport Jazz Festival is a long-running institution. This year is its 66th iteration, which far outstretches just about any of the big-name events from the comparatively more recent festival boom. This year, the festival will take place 8/7-8/9, returning to Newport, RI to take over Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall Of Fame at the Newport Casino.

The festival is still curated by its founder George Wein, alongside Christian McBride, who serves as Artistic Director. Today, the fest is announcing the first wave of its 2020 lineup, and it features a pretty all-encompassing array of what you could consider jazz in this century — traditionalists like Wynton Marsalis, pop crossover types like Norah Jones and Diana Krall, Angélique Kidjo performing Remain In Light, and adventurous young names like the Comet Is Coming and Khruangbin.

Check out the lineup below, broken down by day.

FRIDAY

Norah Jones

Jimmy Cliff

Robert Glasper

A Christian McBride Situation

Chris Potter Circuits Trio

Nicholas Payton

Catherine Russell

The History Of Jazz

Tuba Skinny

Vince Giordano & The Night Hawks

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Mike Davis’ The New Wonders

Colin Hancock & His Signature Seven

SATURDAY

Wynton Marsalis

Angélique Kidjo’s Remain In Light

Robert Glasper

Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits

Makaya McCraven

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

The Jazz Gallery All-Stars

The Comet Is Coming

Arturo/Zack/Adam O’Farrill Quintet

Avery*Sunshine

Michela Marino Lerman – Love Movement

Miguel Zenón Quartet

SUNDAY

Diana Krall

Khruangbin

Robert Glasper

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry”

Hiromi

Cory Wong

The Soul Rebels

Jeff “Tain” Watts

Nubya Garcia

Warren Wolf And Wolfpack

Somi

The Newport Jazz Festival takes place 8/7-8/9. Tickets are available here.