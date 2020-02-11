Watch Janet Jackson Talk About New Black Diamond Album & Tour, “Nasty” On Fallon

Earlier this week, Janet Jackson announced that she’s heading out on a big arena tour this summer, and she also said that she’ll be performing new music at it. Last night, Jackson was a guest on The Tonight Show, where she talked about that new album and shared a few old anecdotes with Jimmy Fallon.

Jackson’s new album, the follow-up to 2015’s Unbreakable, is called Black Diamond. We don’t know anything about the LP beyond that yet; it doesn’t even have a release date yet. But on The Tonight Show last night, Jackson explained the title: “It’s the toughest of the stones, of the diamonds, to cut. I heard that immediately. It’s hard to hurt, to destroy. And in my last few years, I’ve come to realize that I’m incredibly strong.”

Jackson also talked a bit about recording her 1986 breakout album Control and told a story about how catcalling asshole inspired the “Ms. Jackson if you’re nasty bit” from “Nasty.” She answered a few of ?uestlove’s questions, too, and mentioned that ?uestlove sent her three-year-old a drum set as a present, which is nice, though I’m glad I don’t have to hear a three-year-old attempting to play drums. Watch the interview below.

Jackson’s summer tour kicks off 6/24 in Miami; you can find the dates here.