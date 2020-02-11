Ava DuVernay-Directed Nipsey Hussle Documentary Coming To Netflix

A little less than a year ago, the California rap hero Nipsey Hussle was murdered in Los Angeles at the age of 33. Today brings the news that Nipsey’s family has reportedly teamed up with an A-list filmmaker to tell the man’s story.

According to Deadline, Ava DuVernay, the director of Selma and A Wrinkle In Time, is going to direct a documentary about Nipsey Hussle. Netflix has acquired the as-yet-untitled film after a bidding war. DuVernay previously worked with Netflix on When They See Us, her 2019 dramatic series about the Central Park Five, and on 13th, her 2016 documentary about the mass incarceration of black Americans. The Nipsey film will be DuVernay’s first documentary since 13th.

Deadline claims that Nipsey’s estate reached out to DuVernay because of their admiration of 13th and When They See Us. It’s one of many projects that DuVernay has coming up, so we might not see it for a while, but I bet it’ll be good.