Forecastle 2020 Lineup

The Louisville, Kentucky-based festival Forecastle has announced its 2020 lineup. The headliners are the 1975, Jack Johnson, and Cage The Elephant.
Some other artists performing include Thundercat, Soccer Mommy, Brockhampton, Lil Tecca, Cass McCombs, Clairo, Carly Rae Jepsen, YBN Cordae, Parquet Courts, (Sandy) Alex G, Julien Baker, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Third Eye Blind, Manchester Orchestra, Ratboys, Andy Shauf, and Caroline Rose.
This year’s festival runs from 7/17-19 and takes place at Waterfront Park. Tickets will be available at noon ET today (2/12). More information is available here, and you can find a full rundown of the performing artists below.
Friday, July 17
Jack Johnson
Tash Sultana
Umphrey’s McGee
Grace Potter
Jon Bellion
Lil Tecca
Thundercat
Soccer Mommy
Yung Gravy
Durand Jones & The Indications
Low Cut Connie
Cass McCombs
2KBaby
Goose
Jade Jackson
Johnny Conqueroo
Saturday, July 18
Cage The Elephant
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Jack Harlow
Third Eye Blind
Troyboi
Manchester Orchestra
Allen Stone
Wale
Julien Baker
Nahko & Medicine For the People
Elohim
Kota the Friend
The Dip
Ian Noe
Taylor Janzen
Ratboys
Josie Dunne
Parrotfish
Sunday, July 19
The 1975
Brockhampton
Clairo
Carly Rae Jepsen
YBN Cordae
Gryffin
LP
Parquet Courts
Trevor Daniel
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
(Sandy) Alex G
Andy Shauf
beabadoobee
Caroline Rose
Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour
Elderbrook
Illiterate Light
Dreamer Boy
The Wooks