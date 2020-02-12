Forecastle 2020 Lineup

The Louisville, Kentucky-based festival Forecastle has announced its 2020 lineup. The headliners are the 1975, Jack Johnson, and Cage The Elephant.

Some other artists performing include Thundercat, Soccer Mommy, Brockhampton, Lil Tecca, Cass McCombs, Clairo, Carly Rae Jepsen, YBN Cordae, Parquet Courts, (Sandy) Alex G, Julien Baker, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Third Eye Blind, Manchester Orchestra, Ratboys, Andy Shauf, and Caroline Rose.

This year’s festival runs from 7/17-19 and takes place at Waterfront Park. Tickets will be available at noon ET today (2/12). More information is available here, and you can find a full rundown of the performing artists below.

Friday, July 17

Jack Johnson

Tash Sultana

Umphrey’s McGee

Grace Potter

Jon Bellion

Lil Tecca

Thundercat

Soccer Mommy

Yung Gravy

Durand Jones & The Indications

Low Cut Connie

Cass McCombs

2KBaby

Goose

Jade Jackson

Johnny Conqueroo

Saturday, July 18

Cage The Elephant

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Jack Harlow

Third Eye Blind

Troyboi

Manchester Orchestra

Allen Stone

Wale

Julien Baker

Nahko & Medicine For the People

Elohim

Kota the Friend

The Dip

Ian Noe

Taylor Janzen

Ratboys

Josie Dunne

Parrotfish

Sunday, July 19

The 1975

Brockhampton

Clairo

Carly Rae Jepsen

YBN Cordae

Gryffin

LP

Parquet Courts

Trevor Daniel

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

(Sandy) Alex G

Andy Shauf

beabadoobee

Caroline Rose

Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour

Elderbrook

Illiterate Light

Dreamer Boy

The Wooks