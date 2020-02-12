Moses Sumney is a pretty incredible live performer. I’ve you’ve been to enough music festivals over the past few years, you already knew that. And Sumney is also someone who can fill up a camera frame; his astonishing self-directed video for “Virile” proved that well enough. Last night, Sumney got to combine those two strengths for the first time, performing for America’s television audiences on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He killed it.

Over the next few months, Sumney is going to release his new album græ in two different installments; the first part arrives next week. Sumney was on Colbert (which he filmed last week) to sing “Cut Me,” the vulnerable and jazz-damaged new song that he released last week. He turned it into a finely staged production, performing with a backing band that included a violinist and a full horn section.

You won’t notice the violinist or the horn section. On camera, Sumney presents as an absolute star; you can’t take your eyes off him. He sang the absolute hell out of “Cut Me,” going off on dizzy and explosive falsetto runs. He also looked cool as hell, starting the performance out in some platform shoes, with a glittery jacket draped over his shoulders. When he dropped the jacket, he looked like a damn superhero. Watch the performance below.

The first part of græ is out 2/21 on Jagjaguwar. The full album arrives 5/15.