Grimes – “Delete Forever”

We’re a little over a week out from the release of Grimes’ new album Miss Anthropocene, the follow-up to 2015’s Art Angels. We’ve heard a good chunk of songs from it already — “Violence,” “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth,” “My Name Is Dark,” and “ 4ÆM” — and today we’re getting another one, “Delete Forever.”

In a new interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Grimes said that she wrote the song the night that Lil Peep passed away and that it’s “kind of about the opioid epidemic.” She expands on that:

I mean, the song is pretty, it’s a pretty bummer song. Oh my God, I’m so bad at talking about this song. I guess this song is kind of — I guess it’s kind of about the opioid epidemic and that kinda thing ’cause uh, I’ve had like, quite a few friends actually like, pass away, in particular one friend when I was like 18 passed away, from complications related to opioid addiction. It’s just like, you know, artists keep dying and stuff so, I wrote this song on the night Lil Peep died or whatever ’cause I just got super — super triggered by that.

She also said that she was aiming for a Patsy Cline vibe, but it ended up closer to “Wonderwall.” “I feel like there’s a reason that song is so popular. Like, that song does rule,” she said.

Watch a video for the song, which Grimes says they finished just a few minutes before premiering it, below.

And here’s her Beats 1 interview: