Iceland Airwaves Reveals Initial 2020 Lineup

From humble origins in an airplane hangar, Iceland Airwaves has spent two decades growing into a festival that takes over Reykjavik every November. Each year, the festival showcases a whole host of local talent, as well as collecting international names both established and emerging. Today, they’ve released the first phase of their 2020 lineup, and even this small first step displays the balance and variety Airwaves have built their name on.

As Iceland became a bigger tourist destination, Airwaves grew as well. But in recent years, they’ve toed the line between getting some big names and managing to maintain that original spirit, with a focus on newer artists, plus European and Icelandic artists you wouldn’t have as much of a chance to see Stateside. On the Icelandic side, they’ve already got festival mainstays like Daughters Of Reykjavik and dj. flugvél og geimskip. The big international name so far is Courtney Barnett, performing a rare solo gig. As usual, they’ve also done a good job at curating some of the more exciting younger acts from nearby countries, including the art-y British guitar bands Dry Cleaning and Squid. Check out the initial lineup below.

INTERNATIONAL ACTS:

Black Pumas (UK)

CHLOBOCOP (UK)

Courtney Barnett (solo) (AU)

Dorian Electra (US)

Dry Cleaning (UK)

Erika de Casier (DK)

Lynks Afrikka (UK)

Metronomy (UK)

Squid (UK)

Tami T (SE)

The Murder Capital (IE)

ICELANDIC ACTS:

ADHD

Andavald

Andy Svarthol

Benni Hemm Hemm

BSÍ

Daughters Of Reykjavik

dj. flugvél og geimskip

Gugusar

GRÓA

Halldór Eldjárn

Júníus Meyvant

Kiriyama Family

K.óla

Krummi

MSEA

Myrkvi

Omotrack

Oyama

Pale Moon

Sólveig Matthildur

S.hel

Sin Fang

Sinmara

Iceland Airwaves takes place 11/4-11/7. Tickets are available here.