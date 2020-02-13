Robyn, Normani, Chaka Khan, Nicki Minaj Announced As Drag Race Judges

Start your engines because the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race begins later this month. Fresh off a Saturday Night Live appearance opposite Justin Bieber, RuPaul has announced the guest judges for this year and they include some big music names. Robyn (!), Normani, Nicki Minaj, and Chaka Khan are all set to appear at the judges table — Chaka Khan just got unmasked on The Masked Singer, so she’ll be used to the spotlight.

Other guest judges this season will be Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Leslie Jones, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett and Winnie Harlow.

The new season premieres on 2/28 on VH1. Here’s a trailer: