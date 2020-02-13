Swamp Dogg – “Good, Better, Best” (Feat. Justin Vernon)

Next month, Swamp Dogg (aka Jerry Williams Jr.) is releasing a new album, Sorry You Couldn’t Make It, the follow-up to 2018’s career reinvention Love, Loss, And Auto-Tune. We’ve heard two songs from it so far: “Sleeping Without You Is A Draag,” which featured Justin Vernon, Jenny Lewis, and Channy Leaneagh, and “Memories,” which featured Vernon and John Prine.

Today we’re getting another one. “Good, Better, Best” features contributions from Vernon, POLIÇA’s Chris Beirden, Derrick Lee, Moogstar, and Carmen Camerei. “I’ve always felt that everything in this world could be improved upon; nevertheless, what we have will service you for your present needs and satisfaction, ‘as is,’ if that day never comes. Optimism at all times is my cry in addition to knowing it when you see it,” Swamp Dogg said in a statement.

Listen to it below.

Sorry You Couldn’t Make It is out 3/6 via Joyful Noise Recordings/Pioneer Works Press. Pre-order it here.