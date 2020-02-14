Worriers – “Big Feelings”

Next month, the hearty and melodic punk band Worriers will follow up their great 2017 album Survival Pop with a new one called You Or Someone You Know. For this one, they worked with John Agnello, the veteran indie rock producer whose credits include albums from Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth, Kurt Vile, and Waxahatchee. Worriers have already dropped the early tracks “PWR CPLE” and “Terrible Boyfriend,” and today they’ve dropped another new one called “Big Feelings.”

Like so many other Worriers songs, “Big Feelings” is a sort of anthem about fumbling through the difficulties of being a human being and interacting with other human beings. It’s also a big, charged-up midtempo jam with a very serious hook. It’s funny how you can sound totally confident bashing out songs about not feeling confident at all. Worriers are heading out on tour soon with both Brian Fallon and John K. Samson, which makes a whole lot of sense, since the song gives off serious Gaslight Anthem/Weakerthans vibes. Those are good vibes to give off.

Worriers bandleader Lauren Denitzio also directed the “Big Feelings” video, which consists entirely of sunny footage of friends rollerskating at a skate park. There are cartwheels. It’s a lot of fun. Check it out below.

You Or Someone You Know is out 3/6 on 6131 Records. Pre-order it here.