Former The Faint Keyboardist Jacob Thiele Dead At 40

Jacob Thiele, former keyboardist for the Faint, has died. The Omaha World-Herald reports that he was found unresponsive by a friend at an Omaha residence. According to a police report, the cause of death is unknown. He was 40 years old.

“We are devastated to lose our dear friend Jacob Thiele,” his former bandmates wrote on social media. “He was kind, adventurous, carefree, and always fun to be around. He was a true synthesizer pioneer, and the Faint would not have sounded the same without him. We were incredibly lucky to have had the time we did with him. Love you forever Jacob.”

“We’re so incredibly sad to say goodbye to our friend Jacob Thiele,” added Saddle Creek Records in a statement. “A brilliant player and synth pioneer, his contributions to the Faint are deep and undeniable. His influence on Omaha and our greater music community will forever be felt. All of our love to those who loved him.”

Thiele joined the Faint at the end of 1998, touring with the band and playing on every one of their albums from 1999’s Blank-Wave Arcade through 2014’s Doom Abuse; he left the Faint in 2016. Thiele also performed with his Faint bandmates Clark Baechle and Todd Fink under the name Depressed Buttons.