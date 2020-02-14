Henry Rollins To Voice Tri-Klops In Netflix’s He-Man Reboot

Henry Rollins will voice Tri-Klops, minion of Skeletor and enemy of He-Man, in Netflix’s upcoming He-Man reboot Masters Of The Universe: Revelation. Even if the show weren’t animated, this would be pretty spot-on casting!

The series’ star-studded cast also includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Justin Long as Roboto, Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw, Stephen Root as Cringer, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man, Tony Todd as Scare Glow, Phil LaMarr as He-Ro, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man, Griffin Newman as Orko, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress, Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man, Tiffany Smith as Andra, Harley Quinn Smith as Ileena, Cree Summer as Priestess, and Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man.

According to a press release, Masters Of The Universe: Revelation will “focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago.” Kevin Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Powerhouse Animation, the team behind Netflix’s Castlevania and Seis Manos, will handle the animation.

“Masters Of The Universe: Revelation is for the fans,” says executive producer Rob David. “Kevin Smith, as well as the rest of the all-star cast, share our love and passion for the iconic franchise and the deeper meaning of the property. At its core, Masters Of The Universe is all about wanting the power to be the best version of yourself, and the series will bring this message to life in an entirely new way.”

“I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with!” adds Kevin Smith. “The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters Of The Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent! Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger! With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera!”