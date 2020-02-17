Watch Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, & Quavo Play The NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Last night, the NBA’s annual All-Star Game came to Chicago, and the NBA recruited Chicago local Chance The Rapper to play the game’s halftime show, a cool thing for the NBA to do. Chance recently cancelled his already-postponed Big Day tour, so this was Chance’s first show since he played Rolling Loud Los Angeles last year. He had help.

During his 12-minute performance, Chance brought out Lil Wayne to perform his 2016 hit “No Problem” with him. He also did “I’m The One” with DJ Khaled and Quavo. He did his verse from Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam.” He had a marching band, a whole troupe of dancers, and a gospel choir. He performed “I Was A Rock,” the song for Muhammad Ali that he’d done at the 2016 ESPY Awards, but this time it was in tribute the Kobe Bryant. The whole set made for an energetic, huffy show, and Chance seemed out of breath for much of the early going. You can watch the whole thing below.

Common, another Chicago rapper, did the game’s player introductions, doing a whole spoken-word bit in the process. Chicago singers were involved, too; Chaka Khan sang the National Anthem, and Jennifer Hudson sang “For All We Know.” You can watch those performances below.

Chance was all over the place during All-Star weekend. On Friday night, Chance and Common served as the two captains for the celebrity game, which also included Bad Bunny, Quavo, Jidenna, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, and Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett. (Common’s team won.) And during Saturday night’s Slam Dunk Contest, runner-up Aaron Gordon, who lost to Derrick Jones Jr., jumped over the 5’10” Chance, scooped the ball out of his hands, and dunked it.